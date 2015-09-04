Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Tough Day As Cardinals Roster Formed

Notes: No cuts announced until Saturday, starters for O-line remain under wraps

Sep 04, 2015 at 06:10 AM
Darren Urban

LasikeMomahMAIN.jpg


Cardinals running back Paul Lasike steals a touchdown catch from tight end Ifeanyi Momah in Denver Thursday night.


Bruce Arians appeared at his press conference Friday with a black shirt and black hat, and it was not a coincidence.

"It's the toughest day in the NFL," Arians said, referring to the hundreds of players getting released across the league as teams get to the 53-man roster limit by 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Cardinals have not announced any cuts yet, although Arians acknowledged the team had already told "10 to 15" players. He declined to address specific names, saying only the list would come out Saturday. Some names, not surprisingly, have leaked out. Quarterback Phillip Sims tweeted out that he had been released, and ESPN's Josina Anderson reported running backs Paul Lasike and Robert Hughes and defensive lineman Matt Shaughnessy had been let go.

By the time the Cardinals reconvene Tuesday morning – players are off through Labor Day – Arians said both the roster and practice squad will be put together.

"I told them at that moment, you check your ego at the door because there aren't egos anymore," Arians said. "You find a role, you accept that role and embrace it."

NO STARTING OFFENSIVE LINE YET

Arians declined to name the winner of the offensive line battles, saying that would come Wednesday. Earl Watford and Bradley Sowell are the candidates for the starting right tackle job against the Saints – assuming Bobby Massie is unavailable, although Arians reiterated he has heard nothing about any potential Massie suspension – while Lyle Sendlein and A.Q. Shipley are in the mix to start at center.

Arians said Watford played solid against the Broncos, and the only pressures he allowed were when quarterback Phillip Sims held the ball too long. He said Sendlein was "extremely solid" against the Raiders (neither he or Shipley played Thursday) and still could beat out Shipley.

INJURY UPDATE

Tight ends Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas are scheduled to return to practice this week. Arians isn't sure if all four tight ends – with starter Darren Fells and Ifeanyi Momah – would be active on game day. Realistically, the Cardinals only need Gresham or Niklas to be ready so the Cards have enough depth at the position.

Arians said tight end Gerald Christian had an MCL problem with his left knee injury suffered against the Broncos, but the extent is still not known. Cornerback Jimmy Legree is dealing with a right calf injury from Thursday night.

Wide receiver Michael Floyd (hand) still has a chance to play against the Saints, but Arians said guard Mike Iupati (knee) will miss the game.

NO CONCERN ON CATANZARO'S EXTRA POINTS

Chandler Catanzaro, who was 5-for-8 on field goals in the preseason, missed two extra points in Denver. But Arians reiterated what he said after the game, that he had no concern over his second-year kicker. He did say the snap and hold on both kicks were fine.

"He missed the first one, he slipped, then he overcompensated for the second one," Arians said. "He's still a youngster."

It was suggested Catanzaro was overthinking the play.

"Just kick the damn thing," Arians said with a grin. "It ain't that hard."

Cardinals at Broncos

The Cardinals complete the preseason with a trip to Denver.

QB Phillip Sims is sacked
1 / 17

QB Phillip Sims is sacked

S Anthony Walters makes the tackle
2 / 17

S Anthony Walters makes the tackle

S Deone Bucannon
3 / 17

S Deone Bucannon

RB Chris Johnson fights for yardage
4 / 17

RB Chris Johnson fights for yardage

RB Chris Johnson breaks away
5 / 17

RB Chris Johnson breaks away

CB C.J. Roberts hits Broncos QB Brock Osweiler
6 / 17

CB C.J. Roberts hits Broncos QB Brock Osweiler

WR Jaron Brown draw a pass interference on Broncos CB Curtis Marsh
7 / 17

WR Jaron Brown draw a pass interference on Broncos CB Curtis Marsh

RB Kerwynn Williams brings back a kickoff
8 / 17

RB Kerwynn Williams brings back a kickoff

RB Paul Lasike (34) is congratulated for his TD catch by Kerwynn Williams
9 / 17

RB Paul Lasike (34) is congratulated for his TD catch by Kerwynn Williams

Peyton Manning (second from right) has 4-year-old son Marshall working out with the rest of the Broncos prior to Thursday night's game.
10 / 17

Peyton Manning (second from right) has 4-year-old son Marshall working out with the rest of the Broncos prior to Thursday night's game.

RB Chris Johnson
11 / 17

RB Chris Johnson

QB Carson Palmer
12 / 17

QB Carson Palmer

RB Chris Johnson
13 / 17

RB Chris Johnson

LB Shaq Riddick delivers a hit to Broncos RB Montee Ball
14 / 17

LB Shaq Riddick delivers a hit to Broncos RB Montee Ball

QB Phillip Sims
15 / 17

QB Phillip Sims

QB Drew Stanton
16 / 17

QB Drew Stanton

QB Logan Thomas
17 / 17

QB Logan Thomas

