Tough Day As Cardinals Roster Formed

The Cardinals have not announced any cuts yet, although Arians acknowledged the team had already told "10 to 15" players. He declined to address specific names, saying only the list would come out Saturday. Some names, not surprisingly, have leaked out. Quarterback Phillip Sims tweeted out that he had been released, and ESPN's Josina Anderson reported running backs Paul Lasike and Robert Hughes and defensive lineman Matt Shaughnessy had been let go.

By the time the Cardinals reconvene Tuesday morning – players are off through Labor Day – Arians said both the roster and practice squad will be put together.

"I told them at that moment, you check your ego at the door because there aren't egos anymore," Arians said. "You find a role, you accept that role and embrace it."

NO STARTING OFFENSIVE LINE YET

Arians declined to name the winner of the offensive line battles, saying that would come Wednesday. Earl Watford and Bradley Sowell are the candidates for the starting right tackle job against the Saints – assuming Bobby Massie is unavailable, although Arians reiterated he has heard nothing about any potential Massie suspension – while Lyle Sendlein and A.Q. Shipley are in the mix to start at center.

Arians said Watford played solid against the Broncos, and the only pressures he allowed were when quarterback Phillip Sims held the ball too long. He said Sendlein was "extremely solid" against the Raiders (neither he or Shipley played Thursday) and still could beat out Shipley.

INJURY UPDATE

Tight ends Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas are scheduled to return to practice this week. Arians isn't sure if all four tight ends – with starter Darren Fells and Ifeanyi Momah – would be active on game day. Realistically, the Cardinals only need Gresham or Niklas to be ready so the Cards have enough depth at the position.

Arians said tight end Gerald Christian had an MCL problem with his left knee injury suffered against the Broncos, but the extent is still not known. Cornerback Jimmy Legree is dealing with a right calf injury from Thursday night.

Wide receiver Michael Floyd (hand) still has a chance to play against the Saints, but Arians said guard Mike Iupati (knee) will miss the game.

NO CONCERN ON CATANZARO'S EXTRA POINTS

Chandler Catanzaro, who was 5-for-8 on field goals in the preseason, missed two extra points in Denver. But Arians reiterated what he said after the game, that he had no concern over his second-year kicker. He did say the snap and hold on both kicks were fine.

"He missed the first one, he slipped, then he overcompensated for the second one," Arians said. "He's still a youngster."

It was suggested Catanzaro was overthinking the play.