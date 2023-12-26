Tracking The Cardinals' First-Round Draft Picks In 2024

With two games remaining in the NFL season, the Cardinals have a better idea -- but no certainty -- with where their two first-round picks will fall in the 2024 draft.

The Cardinals own their own pick as well as the Houston Texans, which was acquired on a draft day trade in April.

With two weeks left in the season, the Cardinals' own pick is second overall and their pick from Houston is 16th overall.

The tiebreaker for draft picks is opposing strength of schedule, and the harder your schedule is, the more it hurts your draft slot (the reasoning being a team with an equal record that got there against a weaker schedule is, in theory, a weaker team and needs the higher pick.) No team's opponents have a better winning percentage in the NFL than the Cardinals -- meaning with their pick, they will be behind anyone they tie.

A look at each pick, and the teams around the picks that could impact its final spot. Strength of schedule courtesy of tankathon.com.