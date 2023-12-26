Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Tracking The Cardinals' First-Round Draft Picks In 2024

With two weeks left in season, team has No. 2 and No. 16 selections

Dec 26, 2023 at 08:35 AM
Darren Urban

With two games remaining in the NFL season, the Cardinals have a better idea -- but no certainty -- with where their two first-round picks will fall in the 2024 draft.

The Cardinals own their own pick as well as the Houston Texans, which was acquired on a draft day trade in April.

With two weeks left in the season, the Cardinals' own pick is second overall and their pick from Houston is 16th overall. 

The tiebreaker for draft picks is opposing strength of schedule, and the harder your schedule is, the more it hurts your draft slot (the reasoning being a team with an equal record that got there against a weaker schedule is, in theory, a weaker team and needs the higher pick.) No team's opponents have a better winning percentage in the NFL than the Cardinals -- meaning with their pick, they will be behind anyone they tie. 

A look at each pick, and the teams around the picks that could impact its final spot. Strength of schedule courtesy of tankathon.com.

Cardinals Own Selection

Table inside Article
Spot In First Round Team W-L Oppt SOS Remaining Oppt
1 Panthers (Bears hold pick) 2-13 .522 at JAX, TB
2 Cardinals* 3-12 .564 at PHI, SEA
3 Commanders 4-11 .520 SF, DAL
4 Patriots 4-11 .522 at BUF, NYJ

Texans First Round

Table inside Article
Spot in First Round Team W-L Oppt SOS Remaining Oppt
12 Packers 7-8 .476 at MIN, CHI
13 Raiders 7-8 .488 at IND, DEN
14 Broncos 7-8 .490 LAC, at LV
15 Vikings 7-8 .510 GB, at DET
16 Texans (Cardinals hold pick)* 8-7 .468 TEN, at IND
17 Steelers 8-7 .536 at SEA, at BAL
18 Bengals 8-7 .563 at KC, CLE
19 Colts 8-7 .480 LV, HOU
20 Buccaneers 8-7 .482 NO, at CAR
21 Seahawks 8-7 .512 PIT, at AZ
22 Jaguars 8-7 .522 CAR, at TEN
23 Rams 8-7 .528 at NYG, at SF

