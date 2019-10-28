Trade Deadline Deals Becoming More Common In NFL

A confluence of factors have led to the increased activity. The deadline was moved back from Week 6 to Week 8 in 2012, which allows teams extra time to consider their Super Bowl viability.

The steadily rising salary cap also plays a part, as it no longer takes financial gymnastics to squeeze in a large contract. The rising player empowerment era also seems to have a role. Ramsey did not want to remain in Jacksonville, and once the Jaguars' price was met, they were willing to ship him out.

Teams also seem to be getting smarter. A 16-game NFL season is a small sample that can swing on close outcomes, but underlying metrics help tell organizations when it's best to push now or compile assets for the future.

"Teams maybe that are in a rebuild-mode are willing to part ways with a good player, and teams that are trying to make a run are willing to sacrifice or find a way to improve their roster," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "I think we've seen it already, and I wouldn't be surprised if you still saw a few more deals."

The Cardinals' trade for Drake was borne out of necessity, with David Johnson, Chase Edmonds and D.J. Foster all battling injuries.

Drake was available because the Dolphins have been more than willing to trade off pieces this season as they rebuild. They previously dealt left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick for a cache of draft picks.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury played in the NFL from 2003 through 2006, when deadline deals were rare. He has noticed a philosophical shift.

"There's moreseo, in recent years, the baseball feel," Kingsbury said. "The selloff-type stuff is going on. That's not how the entire league operates, but you definitely see certain teams that are making moves that are, to me, similar to baseball."

The trades have been fast and furious this season, and there is still time left for more action.