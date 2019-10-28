Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Trade Deadline Deals Becoming More Common In NFL

Cardinals get in on action by adding RB Kenyan Drake

Oct 28, 2019 at 10:48 AM
CB Jalen Ramsey was traded from the Jaguars to the Rams in a rare midseason blockbuster.
Photo by Leila Coker/AP
The Major League Baseball trading deadline has long spurred game-changing deals.

Now NFL franchises are beginning to swing for the fences.

The past few weeks have been chock full of significant in-season trades as contenders add to their war chest. The Rams dealt for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the 49ers for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, the Patriots for wideout Mohamed Sanu, the Cowboys for defensive end Michael Bennett, the Ravens for cornerback Marcus Peters and so on.

The Cardinals joined the fray with a deadline deal on Monday, adding Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake for a conditional draft pick.

For decades, the trading deadline came and went with a whimper, but there has been major movement this season, with time still remaining before Tuesday's 1 p.m. Arizona cutoff time.

"I think the entire mindset of the league has changed," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "It used to be build, build, build. It's no longer build, build, build. It's now win, win, win. If a team's close, and they are a player or two away, they're trying to make moves to win championships while the window is open. Because when it closes, it's dark."

A confluence of factors have led to the increased activity. The deadline was moved back from Week 6 to Week 8 in 2012, which allows teams extra time to consider their Super Bowl viability.

The steadily rising salary cap also plays a part, as it no longer takes financial gymnastics to squeeze in a large contract. The rising player empowerment era also seems to have a role. Ramsey did not want to remain in Jacksonville, and once the Jaguars' price was met, they were willing to ship him out.

Teams also seem to be getting smarter. A 16-game NFL season is a small sample that can swing on close outcomes, but underlying metrics help tell organizations when it's best to push now or compile assets for the future.

"Teams maybe that are in a rebuild-mode are willing to part ways with a good player, and teams that are trying to make a run are willing to sacrifice or find a way to improve their roster," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "I think we've seen it already, and I wouldn't be surprised if you still saw a few more deals."

The Cardinals' trade for Drake was borne out of necessity, with David Johnson, Chase Edmonds and D.J. Foster all battling injuries.

Drake was available because the Dolphins have been more than willing to trade off pieces this season as they rebuild. They previously dealt left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick for a cache of draft picks.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury played in the NFL from 2003 through 2006, when deadline deals were rare. He has noticed a philosophical shift.

"There's moreseo, in recent years, the baseball feel," Kingsbury said. "The selloff-type stuff is going on. That's not how the entire league operates, but you definitely see certain teams that are making moves that are, to me, similar to baseball."

The trades have been fast and furious this season, and there is still time left for more action.

"Teams that are close, they're trying to win now," Joseph said. "I don't blame them, because if you don't win, you're going to be out."

Cardinals At Saints

Images from the Week 8 contest in New Orleans

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hugs New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) as they warm up before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hugs New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) as they warm up before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Photo by Bill Feig/AP
Running back Chase Edmonds (29) carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Running back Chase Edmonds (29) carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Cardinals fans at the game.
Cardinals fans at the game.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
QB Kyler Murray emerges from the locker room
QB Kyler Murray emerges from the locker room

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) is stopped by Cardinals linebacker Cassius Marsh (54) and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) is stopped by Cardinals linebacker Cassius Marsh (54) and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Photo by Gerald Herbert/AP
Cardinals tight end Charles Clay (85) pulls in a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Cardinals tight end Charles Clay (85) pulls in a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts to the officials after blowing a play dead in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts to the officials after blowing a play dead in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
K Zane Gonzalez
K Zane Gonzalez

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes as offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes as offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
A Cardinals fan in New Orleans
A Cardinals fan in New Orleans

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries for a touchdown against Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34).
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries for a touchdown against Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34).

Photo by Bill Feig/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes against the Saints.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes against the Saints.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries the ball past Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33).
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries the ball past Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33).

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (12) returns a kickoff.
Cardinals wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (12) returns a kickoff.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries against Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) in the first half.
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries against Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) in the first half.

Photo by Bill Feig/AP
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches from the sideline in the game against the Saints.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches from the sideline in the game against the Saints.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) calls out an audible from the line of scrimmage.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) calls out an audible from the line of scrimmage.

Photo by Bill Feig/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes against the Saints.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes against the Saints.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts during the game against the Cardinals.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts during the game against the Cardinals.

Photo by Bill Feig/AP
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls in a pass reception between Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick (43) and cornerback Byron Murphy (33).
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls in a pass reception between Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick (43) and cornerback Byron Murphy (33).

Photo by Bill Feig/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes as Saints linebacker Kiko Alonso (54) pursues the rush.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes as Saints linebacker Kiko Alonso (54) pursues the rush.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries for a touchdown past Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick (43) in the second half.
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries for a touchdown past Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick (43) in the second half.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) tackles Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29).
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) tackles Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29).

Photo by Bill Feig/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) loses his helmet as he is sacked by Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94).
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) loses his helmet as he is sacked by Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94).

Photo by Bill Feig/AP
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts towards Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) between plays.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts towards Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) between plays.

Photo by Bill Feig/AP
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries for a touchdown.
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries for a touchdown.

Photo by Bill Feig/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gets up off the turf after losing his helmet while being sacked by Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gets up off the turf after losing his helmet while being sacked by Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Photo by Bill Feig/AP
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the second half while under pressure from the Cardinals defense.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the second half while under pressure from the Cardinals defense.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after being sacked in the second half.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after being sacked in the second half.

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
