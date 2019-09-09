Tramaine Brock Misses Chance At Game-Winning Interception

JUSTIN MURRAY GETS THE NOD AT RIGHT TACKLE

The Cardinals went with Justin Murray at right tackle in place of the injured Marcus Gilbert. Murray was acquired on waivers one week ago and was thrust into the lineup after Gilbert went down Thursday with a knee injury.

"I finally had the opportunity to go out there and start, and I just tried my best," said Murray, who is on his sixth team in three years. "The coaches took extra time to get me ready. They stayed with me after practice, hammering the game plan, and I studied on my own. Just to have the opportunity like this, the whole team believed in me, and I was very excited."

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he did not consider using guard Justin Pugh or guard/center Mason Cole at right tackle. He said Murray was claimed to be used in a situation like this.

"We kind of crammed the game plan, and he really took pride in learning it and getting up to speed," Kingsbury said. "I thought he held up nicely."

DAVID JOHNSON LAMENTS MISSED TOUCHDOWN

Running back David Johnson had a chance to get into the end zone in the second quarter, but stepped out of bounds inside the 1. It proved to be costly, as the Cardinals settled for a field goal three plays later.

He finished the game with 18 carries for 82 yards, six catches for 55 yards and a 27-yard scoring reception, but dwelled on the missed score after the game.