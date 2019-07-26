Tramaine Brock Slotting In With Cardinals

Tramaine Brock, Sr. earned praise from coach Kliff Kingsbury on Thursday morning, and four hours later, lined up with the first-team defense during the opening practice of training camp.

The 10-year veteran seems in line to play a significant role for the Cardinals' secondary during Patrick Peterson's six-game suspension. The question is, where will he line up?

Brock practiced as the nickel cornerback, the position he played for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in Denver last season, but Peterson's absence leaves a void on the outside opposite Robert Alford.

Kingsbury said Brock, second-round pick Byron Murphy and second-year cornerback Chris Jones are among the candidates to win that job. Peterson took every first-team snap at practice on Thursday, so if the Cardinals are leaning a certain way with his replacement, it wasn't revealed.

If it were up to Brock, he would remain as the nickel and have one of the younger cornerbacks on the outside.

"I'm just trying to lock down the slot," Brock said. "If they want me on the outside, I'll go out there, but I'm trying to focus on the slot more right now. But it is my job to play anywhere, depending on where they need me."

No matter where Brock plays, the Cardinals would get a big boost if he can step up in Peterson's absence. Kingsbury said the early returns have been encouraging.

"You see the comfort level in which he's operating," Kingsbury said. "Vance is thrilled about what he's seen from him. He knew we were getting a solid player from Denver and he hasn't skipped a beat. I think he's playing as good as he's ever played in his career, so hopefully that continues."

Murphy played both outside corner and nickel with the second team during practice. Despite the rookie's inexperience, Kingsbury is willing to give him a vital role early on.