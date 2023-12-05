Trey McBride Helping Make Tight End Position Of Spotlight For Cardinals

Trey McBride was targeted only 10 times in the first five games of the season, hardly the kind of start from which records are set.

So after 13 games, the tight end could be forgiven if he wasn't really thinking about having tied the franchise record for most receptions in a season for the position – 56, with four games left to smash the mark.

"That's great but I'm not even focused on that," McBride said. "I'm trying to come out and catch the ball. I had no idea that was even a thing. Just trying to do my job."

Tight end has long been a forgotten position with the Cardinals. No matter the roster, the coaching staff, the offensive scheme, the position has not been one of priority in the passing game. McBride already has 610 yards receiving this season – more yards in a season by any Cardinals tight end in franchise history not named Hall-of-Famer Jackie Smith, and more than any tight end since the team moved to Arizona in 1988.

Only six tight ends have even had has many as 35 catches in a season for the Cards in Arizona: Jermaine Gresham, Jay Novacek, Rob Housler, Rob Awalt, Freddie Jones, and Zach Ertz.

Ertz came in after his 2021 trade and nabbed 56 catches in just 11 games, for a share of the record with Smith and now McBride – until McBride's next reception.

That McBride tied the record in the game following Ertz's release was fitting. The mutual parting of the ways between Ertz and the Cardinals came in large part because of McBride's emergence since being drafted in the second round in 2022.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said the Cardinals liked the tight end room enough to let Ertz go, and the Steelers' game underscored that. Of quarterback Kyler Murray's 13 completions, 11 went to tight ends (8 to McBride, 2 to Geoff Swaim, 1 to Elijah Higgins) in a ratio unheard of for the franchise.

"Some teams are more tight-end friendly with the systems, some teams will ride the hot hand," Swaim said. "I think with us, a new offense, everything is new and the whole thing has been, 'Who are we? Who are we as an offense?' Trey has done a good job of being really consistent. And the system does do a good job of featuring the tight end."