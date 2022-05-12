Trey McBride's Dream Puts Him Where He Wants - Arizona 

McBride said he does not feel pressure to perform as a second-round pick this season in an offense led by Murray. Instead, he's excited to showcase his talents to his new teammates.

McBride's talent as a pass-catcher is well documented. The tight end in 2021 became the first unanimous All-American in school history because of it, hauling 90 receptions for more than 1,000 receiving yards. But McBride prides himself on being a successful blocker, too.

"I love blocking," McBride said. "I think that's what got me on the field early in my career. I wasn't always the No. 1 tight end, so early, I was the blocking tight end that came in for the other guy. I had to do all the dirty work. My coach (at Colorado State) would also run the ball 65-70 percent of the time.

"I had 1,000 receiving yards, but I blocked 70 percent of the time. I think it's fun. I think blocking makes tight end much more special."

McBride will join a tight end room that includes Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams. This offseason, Ertz landed a three-year deal with the Cardinals following his trade from Philadelphia last season. Williams re-signed this offseason but on a one-year deal. The veteran is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury that occurred in Week 5 against the 49ers last season. It's why McBride could receive more playing time this year.

McBride said he has yet to speak with Ertz but had a conversation with Williams. McBride isn't worried about fitting into Kingsbury's offense or jelling with Ertz. He's more excited to learn from the three-time Pro Bowler.

"I look forward to seeing him face to face and just getting to know him," McBride said. " And build that relationship with him because we'll spend a lot of time together.

"He's a tight end who has played in this league for a long time. I'm excited to pick his brain, be a sponge, and soak everything I can from him. And not only him but other guys on the team."

After being the big man on campus in college, McBride will now become the new kid on the block in the NFL. It doesn't faze him, though. He's just excited to begin the experience of living his childhood dream.