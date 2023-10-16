Trey McBride Snaps To Attention As Role Grows

McBride had college numbers catching the ball. but he's learned to embrace the run-mentality of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

"It's always cool when you're a huge part of the run game," McBride said. "When the running back is having a great game and you know you're a huge part of that, so that's something I always love to do."

The tight end room is pretty diverse in terms of playing styles. Ertz is more dynamic in the passing game, having now extended his streak to 122 consecutive games with a reception. Geoff Swaim has only had double-digit receptions in four of his 10 NFL seasons. Six games in, he only has two catches.

But Swaim has solidified himself as the top run blocker, and he, has become a sounding board for McBride.

"I've been leaning on him (Swaim) a little bit, a guy who's been in this league for a while and a guy who was been a really good run blocking guy," McBride said. "Having him help me, working on my technique, trusting what he's going to tell me and that he's giving me good information.

"Most of all, just trusting that you can do it and having confidence and going out and doing it."

EXTRA POINTS