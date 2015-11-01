Troy Niklas Gets Loose In Cleveland

It looked like three points would be the minimum, but safety Rashad Johnson swooped in and intercepted a pass intended for Taylor Gabriel in the end zone.

"As soon as I saw him turn up on the out-and-up, I just took off out of the middle of the field," Johnson said. "I knew Pat (Peterson) was on (Travis Benjamin) and he was going to shut that down and do what he's got to do. So I just went over the top to try to make a play."

The Cardinals drove down the field for a 6-yard Larry Fitzgerald touchdown on their ensuing drive, which seemed to take the rest of the wind out of the Browns' sails.

"I thought that (interception) was a turning point in the game," coach Bruce Arians said.

Chris Johnson finished with 30 carries for 109 yards but was disappointed about coughing the ball up twice. The first one was stripped by linebacker Karlos Dansby and resulted in Cleveland's first touchdown to tie the game at 7.

"I'm down about that," Johnson said. "I don't usually fumble. It's something I have to continue to work on."

POWERS, JOHN BROWN ACTIVE BUT DON'T PLAY

Cornerback Jerraud Powers and wide receiver John Brown were both active but neither saw the field. Arians said they were only going to be used if there was an injury.

"They were probably in the 85-to-90 percent range," Arians said.

Brown, who is second on the team in receiving yards, said the bye week will allow him to heal back up to 100 percent and "get back to the old Smokey, how I was in the beginning of the season."

During the game, though, he wasn't sold that he was only an emergency option.

"At times when we were down, I thought he was going to call me," Brown said. "I was prepared. I was riding that bike because I thought he was going to give me that call."