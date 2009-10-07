Tucson Canyon Del Oro H.S. RB Ka'Deem Carey Named High School Player-of-the-Week

Tucson Canyon Del Oro running back Ka'Deem Carey has been named this week's Arizona Cardinals and Wells Fargo "High School Player-of-the-Week."
Carey had 19 carries for 299 yards and four touchdowns in the Dorados' 44-0 victory over Saguaro High School last Friday night.
The seventh-year Arizona Cardinals Football Club "Player-of-the-Week" award, presented by Wells Fargo, is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho, former Arizona high school coach Emil Nasser, 1060 AM radio host Dan Manucci, and Wells Fargo representative Jeff Smith.
A football plaque acknowledging the award will be presented to Carey by a Cardinals alumnus at a ceremony at Canyon Del Oro High School on Thursday, October 8 at 3:15 p.m. on the school's football field following classes (25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley). The Dorados visit Catalina Foothills High School on Friday night at 7 p.m.
2009 Winners
Week 1: RB Casey Jahn, Northwest Christian H.S.
Week 2: RB Jake Brown, Paradise Valley H.S.
Week 3: QB Rathen Ricedorff, Show Low H.S.
Week 4: RB De'Andre Currie, Mountain Pointe H.S.
Week 5: RB Ka'Deem Casey, Tucson Canyon Del Oro H.S.