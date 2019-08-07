TUNE-IN INFORMATION FOR CARDINALS-CHARGERS

Where to Watch, Listen & Follow

Thursday, August 8 at 7 p.m. at State Farm Stadium

TELEVISION BROADCAST

12 News KPNX (NBC)

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Lisa Matthews (sideline)

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST

98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

Paul Calvisi (play-by-play), Bertrand Berry (analyst) and Darren Urban (sideline)

Game day programming begins at 3:30 p.m. with "Cardinals Early Bird," a half-hour look at the week of preparation. Two more shows—"The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" and "The Pregame Huddle" both of which spotlight the upcoming Cardinals matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL — lead into kickoff.

"Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.

SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST

Latino Mix KQMR 100.3 FM

Gabriel Trujillo (play-by-play) and Rolando Cantu (analyst)

CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET

For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook (/Arizona Cardinals), Twitter (@AZCardinals), Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Instagram (@AZCardinals).

The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Urban's "Word from the Birds" blog and Kyle Odegard's "Deep Dive" blog.

CARDINALS TWITTER ACCOUNTS

The official team accounts include:

Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals

Cardinals Gameday @CardsGameday

Darren Urban, team writer @CardsChatter

Kyle Odegard, team writer @Kyle_Odegard

Cardinals Cheerleaders @AZCardsCheer

Arizona Cardinals Spanish @AZCardenales

ADDITIONAL CARDINALS PROGRAMMING

"Cardinals Cover 2" Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 3 p.m. on AZCardinals.com

"The Cardinals Red Sea Report" Tuesday, 11 a.m. on ESPN 620 AM

"The Big Red Rage" Thursday, 6 p.m. on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

"Cardinals Game Plan with Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury" Friday, 6:30 p.m. on NBC 12 News

"Cardinals: Season In Focus" Saturday, 6:30 p.m. on NBC 12 News

"Cardinals Locker Room" Sunday, following Sunday Night Football on NBC 12 News