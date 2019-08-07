TUNE-IN INFORMATION FOR CARDINALS-CHARGERS
Where to Watch, Listen & Follow
Thursday, August 8 at 7 p.m. at State Farm Stadium
TELEVISION BROADCAST
12 News KPNX (NBC)
Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Lisa Matthews (sideline)
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST
98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station
Paul Calvisi (play-by-play), Bertrand Berry (analyst) and Darren Urban (sideline)
Game day programming begins at 3:30 p.m. with "Cardinals Early Bird," a half-hour look at the week of preparation. Two more shows—"The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" and "The Pregame Huddle" both of which spotlight the upcoming Cardinals matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL — lead into kickoff.
"Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.
SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST
Latino Mix KQMR 100.3 FM
Gabriel Trujillo (play-by-play) and Rolando Cantu (analyst)
CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET
For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook (/Arizona Cardinals), Twitter (@AZCardinals), Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Instagram (@AZCardinals).
The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Urban's "Word from the Birds" blog and Kyle Odegard's "Deep Dive" blog.
CARDINALS TWITTER ACCOUNTS
The official team accounts include:
Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals
Cardinals Gameday @CardsGameday
Darren Urban, team writer @CardsChatter
Kyle Odegard, team writer @Kyle_Odegard
Cardinals Cheerleaders @AZCardsCheer
Arizona Cardinals Spanish @AZCardenales
ADDITIONAL CARDINALS PROGRAMMING
"Cardinals Cover 2" Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 3 p.m. on AZCardinals.com
"The Cardinals Red Sea Report" Tuesday, 11 a.m. on ESPN 620 AM
"The Big Red Rage" Thursday, 6 p.m. on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station
"Cardinals Game Plan with Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury" Friday, 6:30 p.m. on NBC 12 News
"Cardinals: Season In Focus" Saturday, 6:30 p.m. on NBC 12 News
"Cardinals Locker Room" Sunday, following Sunday Night Football on NBC 12 News
"Cards OT" Postgame (home games only) on Fox Sports Arizona