Tyrann Mathieu Back to Playing Loud

game is based on always being around the ball, what happens when you physically can't? When a devastating knee injury steals what made you who you were?

"When you don't make the plays you are used to making, you kind of go in the tank," Mathieu said. "You don't feel right, it doesn't seem right. I'm just happy that I'm finally healthy and I have my confidence back."

Mathieu is the flip side of the Carson Palmer ACL success story. Palmer, whose knee injury was not as severe as Mathieu's, was cleared to play well before training camp. Mathieu started last year's camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and while he was technically active by the time the regular season started, he was not the Honey Badger that sparkled as a rookie.

It's one thing to be able to play. It's another to be able to play well.

Now, "he looks like he is back to being himself," Arians said.

Mathieu admitted he didn't feel completely healthy until after the 2014 season ended. Mentally he was able to approach his rehab with impressive maturity, perhaps not a surprise for a guy who had nearly lost football because of his marijuana problem in college.

That recovery remains his priority – "I'm still on that journey" – but he had to work at staying upbeat working through last season.