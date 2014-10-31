Tyrann Mathieu Clears His Hurdle

independent doctor one more time Friday. Jefferson is officially listed as questionable for the game. "He's fine," Arians said. "But we want to make sure."

Tight end Troy Niklas (ankle) was still limited and is also question for the Cards. Everyone else – save for running back Stepfan Taylor (already declared out with a bad calf) – is probable.

For the Cowboys, quarterback Tony Romo is officially questionable despite missing practice once again Friday. It seems unlikely he would play, but the decision won't be made until the game. Starting tackle Doug Free (foot) is out, while starting guard Ronald Leary (groin) is questionable. Everyone else is probable.

JOHN BROWN SETTLES INTO THE NEIGHBORHOOD

When quarterback Ryan Lindley was released at the end of training camp and the Cardinals' locker room was able to shed the temporary stalls used for most of the rookies, Carson Palmer didn't think twice. The quarterback went to assistant equipment manager Jeff Schwimmer, and said of wide receiver John Brown, "He needs to be over here."

That's how Brown ended up with a locker between Palmer and backup QB Drew Stanton.

"He's a guy that you could tell was going to play right away and wasn't going to be sitting on the sidelines with enough talent to play but not enough brains to play," Palmer said. "I just wanted to make sure I was around him all the time."

It seems to have worked, with Brown scoring four touchdowns in seven games and going over the 100-yard mark for the first time last weekend against Philadelphia.

When Brown was first looking for his locker he couldn't figure out where he was supposed to be – since the receivers are on the other side of the room. But he's learned to accept where he is.

"Just being around these guys is a great feeling," Brown said. "They always have me laughing. Sometimes we get on the business of working, what needs to be done."

Palmer is also happy with the arrangement.

"This is the high-rent district around here, so having a rookie over here is definitely new for this row of lockers," said Palmer, conveniently ignoring the fact rookie Logan Thomas is Palmer's other locker neighbor. "He's fit in well. He hasn't violated any of our HOAs yet. He hasn't let any of his stuff spill into my lawn. It's going good so far, but we still have a lot of season to go."