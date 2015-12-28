Tyrann Mathieu: I Still Feel Part Of It

to keep my team motivated, my teammates motivated, and whatever knowledge I have of the opponents, I have to give it to them."

Recounting the play on which he got injured, Mathieu said he felt it right away. "I don't know if it was optimism or just being naïve, I didn't want to believe it," Mathieu said. "But yeah, I knew."

Mathieu said his mindset will not be much different than the first time, other than he plans to reach out for more information and to more people in the process, so his understanding is crystal clear.

He has heard the many comments from coach Bruce Arians and his teammates, talking about how much they will miss his emotion and passion. They are sentiments with which Mathieu is familiar – the secondary in particular is close-knit – but they mean a lot, and mean more as he begins his journey back.

"These guys help me," Mathieu said. "Just being a part of something, for me, that's most important. I've always been that way. I've always wanted to be a part of something bigger than me. I never wanted it to be about Tyrann.

"It's real. I connect with them. I don't hide anything from them. I show them my scars. They know my personal life lows. They know when I'm doing great, they know when I'm doing bad, and I think guys respect that. I think they like working with me, because most of the time I'm smiling, I'm having fun and I'm just trying to play football."

Mathieu made an appearance at practice last week, even helping the coaches a little in the defensive backs' individual drills by throwing those very same passes with which he had just been picking, planting and turning. He didn't really like being on that side of the workout.

"Nah. I'm not like Rashad (Johnson), man," Mathieu said. "Coaching may not be in my future."

Mathieu chuckled again.