Tyrann Mathieu Ready To Retake Center Stage

There's always been a natural magnetism to the personality and play of Mathieu. Eyes gravitate to him on the field because it looks like he's having more fun than anyone else. And then, the moment the attention wanes, he will make the type of play which spotlights him again.

That's why, for Mathieu, last year was so tough. An impressive rookie season was cut short by an ACL tear, and he didn't feel right for the first six weeks of 2014 while still recuperating. Mathieu began rounding into form in late October, but a broken thumb in Week 13 against the Falcons limited his effectiveness the rest of the way.

Although he played in 13 games in both 2013 and 2014, Mathieu's numbers decreased nearly across the board.

"I was virtually invisible last year," Mathieu said. "I have to make up for last year, and then I have to put positive tape on things this year. The biggest thing is, you just get to a point where you want to be respected."

It's no secret Mathieu has been one of the stars of training camp and the preseason for the Cardinals. There are high expectations for him, and this first regular season opponent seems fitting. The New Orleans native had his first career interception of Drew Brees in the Superdome in 2013, and now he will try to jumpstart his career against the Saints.

Mathieu still has a loyal following in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, but for many, it will be a suspended allegiance on Sunday.

"Most of those guys are Saints fans," Mathieu said. "I know where their loyalty is. For me, I'm just trying to ruin the party, man. I've got to go out there and make some plays."

FLOYD CONFIDENT HE WILL PLAY AGAINST SAINTS

While officially categorized as questionable, coach Bruce Arians and wide receiver Michael Floyd are both confident last year's leading receiver will play in the opener.