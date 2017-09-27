Tyvon Branch's Speedy Recovery

"We were laughing about it this morning," coach Bruce Arians said. "I said, 'Isn't it nice to be healthy?' He's playing really, really well."

Branch had a team-best 11 tackles Monday night against Dallas. The primary defender against Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten, Branch allowed Witten just a single catch. Overall, Pro Football Focus made the 10-year veteran one of the highest-rated safeties of the week, allowing just three catches to his man all night, for a measly four yards.

It's not just health that has helped Branch, though. Last season, with Tony Jefferson and D.J. Swearinger still in place along with Tyrann Mathieu, Branch was needed more as a nickel defender rather than at his normal safety spot. While his groin injury torpedoed the season, he acknowledged the move wasn't his favorite. Getting healthy and getting to play safety is a "double-plus," he said.