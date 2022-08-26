USFL Revived Victor Bolden Jr.'s Career, Now He Hopes To Stick With Cardinals

With opportunity fading, Victor Bolden nearly hung up his cleats.

He was about to turn 27. He had a family to support. And his time in the NFL hadn't gone as expected.

"It was close for sure," the Cardinals wide receiver said about potentially walking away. "I have a young son, and it was time to start providing for him. I was considering it, but I knew good things would happen if I continued to do what I do and stayed with it."

His love for the game was still there. So he gave the USFL a try, and found himself on the Birmingham Stallions. He won a title after a good season, collected the offensive MVP trophy in the championship game, and most importantly, created an avenue to get back into the NFL -- the league he never wanted to leave.

"It's been a process to get here," Bolden said, "but I'm thankful to have the opportunity to come back to the NFL and show what I can do."

The Cardinals close out the preseason in Tennessee Saturday night. Final roster reduction must be complete by Tuesday. Bolden has had a good camp, although he came to a team with a stuffed wide receivers room. The fight to stay in the NFL hasn't ended.

Before the USFL, Bolden had joined the list of one-percenters to make the league but lacked the playing time and production to show he belonged. The good thing is while Bolden didn't impress stat-wise as a pass catcher, he added value on special teams.

Five years ago, after leaving Oregon State, the undrafted wide receiver signed with the 49ers in 2017 and joined the Bills the following season before spending two seasons on the Lions' practice squad.