Violet Bidwill And The 1947 Champion Cardinals

The game was played in sub-freezing temperatures. The field had the tarp taken off the night before – the grounds crew didn't work on Sundays – and was frozen solid. The Cardinals played with custom-made sneakers with cleats made of cork. They worked better than the footwear the Eagles brought.

Angsman had 159 yards rushing on 10 carries, including the game-clinching 70-yard touchdown run. Trippi returned a punt for a score.

Conzelman had declined to invoke Charles Bidwill in the pregame speech. "These boys were plenty grim without trying to inject a maudlin note," Conzelman told a reporter.

The winning players earned $1,132 for the game. They didn't get a parade. Instead there was a celebration at a local bar after the game, and later a dinner and formal dance put on by Violet Bidwill, who won the title her husband had chased for so long.