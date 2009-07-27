Waiting on Brown, Beanie pacts

With the Cards set to be in their first team meeting less than 48 hours from now, the negotiations for the two unsigned rookies -- second-round linebacker Cody Brown and first-round running back Beanie Wells -- are ongoing. GM Rod Graves said simply tonight the sides are "making progress" for both players. I wouldn't be shocked if Brown'd deal could be worked out by tomorrow. There may be more questions in the Beanie situation, but there is really time behind the time. Given that coach Ken Whisenhunt doesn't hold a practice until the team is up in Flagstaff for a couple of days, an unsigned rookie doesn't even miss a practice until Friday morning. So there is some wiggle room, although Graves always retains his optimism. We'll work on keeping the updates fresh as we move toward camp.