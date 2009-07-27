Waiting on Brown, Beanie pacts

With the Cards set to be in their first team meeting less than 48 hours from now, the negotiations for the two unsigned rookies -- second-round linebacker Cody Brown and first-round running back Beanie Wells -- are ongoing. GM Rod Graves said simply tonight the sides are "making progress" for both players. I wouldn't be shocked if Brown'd deal could be worked out by tomorrow. There may be more questions in the Beanie situation, but there is really time behind the time. Given that coach Ken Whisenhunt doesn't hold a practice until the team is up in Flagstaff for a couple of days, an unsigned rookie doesn't even miss a practice until Friday morning. So there is some wiggle room, although Graves always retains his optimism. We'll work on keeping the updates fresh as we move toward camp.
Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information
Larry Fitzgerald's Role At Wide Receiver
Cardinals star learning outside responsibilities in addition to the slot under OC Mike McCoy
Haason Reddick And Budda Baker Settle In
Second-year defenders looking forward to full offseason of work
Quantifying Cardinals' 2017 Injury Woes
Offense had worst accumulation of injuries in NFL last season, per Football Outsiders
Sam Bradford's Market Value Contract
There has been a rush in the past few days to equate the release of safety Tyrann Mathieu with the signing of quarterback Sam Bradford, but they are separate entities.
Cap Space A Multi-Year Proposition
While the Cardinals are projected to have less cap space than many other teams in free agency, it doesn't mean they have to sit on their hands if there are players they want to pursue.
How Arizona Products Fared At The Combine
Ten Arizona products headed to the NFL Scouting combine looking to improve their draft stock, and for the most part they seemed to do a good job.
John Brown's Intriguing Free Agency
The Cardinals have a host of players scheduled to hit free agency in a couple weeks, and the most intriguing of the lot is John Brown.