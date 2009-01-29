Warner talks retirement

Kurt Warner will be a free agent at the end of the year and you figure, at least with the way his agent is talking, that the quarterback plans to continue playing. But there is always the chance of Warner retiring too, and he was asked about that again Thursday, especially if the Cards win.

"You know, I don't know what's going to be the ultimate decision or how it's going to be determined," Warner said. "I know that you look at the scenarios and what could play out, and in the back of your mind you say, 'Man, this could be a perfect scenario to leave the game.' But what I've continued to realize about my career and my life is that nothing takes on a perfect scenario.