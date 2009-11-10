Warner Wins Player Of Week Award

Quarterback Kurt Warner was named the NFC offensive player of the week.
Kurt Warner seemed confident he would bounce back from his poor game last week and he did, tossing five touchdown passes in Chicago.
Now he's been honored for his play.
Warner was named the NFC's offensive player of the week Tuesday, after he completed 22-of-32 passes for 261 yards, in addition to the touchdown passes. He became the first Cardinal to throw five touchdown passes in a game since Charley Johnson in 1969, and tied his own personal best. Warner was also the first Cardinal to throw four touchdown passes in a half since Neil Lomax did it in 1983.
"So much about this business is how you respond," Warner said. "I always want my teammates to know I will be here."
It's the eighth time Warner has won player of the week honors and his fourth time as a Cardinal, tying Lomax for the most in franchise history. He's the fourth Card to win an award this season, following Calais Campbell (special teams, Week 2), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (defense, Week 5) and Adrian Wilson (defense, Week 7).
The Cards have had someone win in all three phases for the second straight season. The only other year that happened was 1983.
Nov 10, 2009 at 06:32 AM
