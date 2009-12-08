Warner Wins POW Again

Quarterback Kurt Warner won his second NFC offensive player of the week award after his performance against Minnesota.
A concussion couldn't stop Kurt Warner's hot streak.
Halted in the middle of his best play of the season when the quarterback suffered a head injury in St. Louis, Warner came back after six quarters off and was spectacular on "Sunday Night Football," leading the Cards to a 30-17 win over previously 10-1 Minnesota.
The NFL took notice too, awarding Warner yet another NFC offensive player of the week award Tuesday.
Against the Vikings, Warner completed 22 of 32 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Warner now has thrown 12 touchdown passes with zero interceptions in his last four games.
"Our key coming in was get the ball out of your hands, get it to your playmakers, let them do what they do and manage the game that way," Warner said. "We had a lot of success doing it."
Warner also surpassed 3,000 passing yards on the season, his third season doing so for the Cardinals.
It's the second time Warner has been honored as NFC player of the week this season. He also won the award after his Week 9 showing in Chicago. It's the sixth weekly honor the Cards have collected this season.
Also winning have been running back LaRod Stephens-Howling (Tennessee, Week 12) and defensive end Calais Campbell (Jacksonville, Week 2) for special teams and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Houston, Week 5) and safety Adrian Wilson (Giants, Week 7) for defense.
Warner has won conference player of the week six times as a Cardinal, the most times an individual has won in franchise history.
Dec 08, 2009 at 06:52 AM
