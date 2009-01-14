Wearing The Message

people. That's fine with the 53 guys in this locker room. I think those are the only people when we have played that have given us a chance. We get motivation from that. It's been good for us."

The Cardinals have used the knowledge that many pundits have picked against them in the playoffs to spur motivation in the postseason, including this weekend's NFC Championship game against Philadelphia.

The Cards remain the underdog despite playing at home.

"(The shirt) is pretty self-explanatory," coach Ken Whisenhunt said. "It goes back to the fact not a lot of pople thought we would get this far, and the mindset we have to prove it to everybody. There's nothing wrong with that. That's helped us to play at a higher level."

ANQUAN PRACTICES

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, but he sounded sure he will play against the Eagles as he comes back from a hamstring injury.

"It's rare you get a second chance at anything," Boldin said after missing the Divisional playoff round, "so I will make the most of it Sunday."

Boldin said he didn't see the injury being a hindrance. "I see myself resuming my regular role."

Whisenhunt was more cautious, saying he wanted to see how Boldin does in practice this week.

Boldin acknowledged having the Cardinals play at home – as opposed to the below-freezing temperatures expected in New York this weekend – will help.

Boldin added that the injury is a hamstring strain, but it was caused by the hip fracture and torn labrum he suffered back in the third game of the 2007 season in Baltimore. Boldin saw a chiropractor in Dallas Monday to help him loosen the area.

"Getting everything flowing the way it's supposed to helps it a lot," Boldin said.

INJURY UPDATE

The other two players on the injury list, tight end Ben Patrick (knee) and defensive end Travis LaBoy (ankle) were limited. Whisenhunt said Patrick was progressing but the team needed to see how he responded Thursday after practicing Wednesday.

For the Eagles, tackle Jon Runyan (knee) and running back Brian Westbrook (knee) did not practice, but that has been their habit early in the week. Both are expected to play Sunday.

WILSON HOLDS COURT

With the influx of media Wednesday as the glare of the spotlight intensifies on the Cardinals, a handful of players were brought to a podium to conduct interview sessions. One was Wilson, who provided plenty of quotable material.

Speaking about how he likes to stay out of the public eye and relax at home, he mentioned how his wife was actually more excited about the game than he was.

"She's feeling really, really nauseous," Wilson said, before adding with perfect timing, "I'm not sure if that's because she's pregnant or we're in the NFC Championship." Wilson laughed. "Hopefully we'll find out. I'm rooting for both."

And then there was this about the Cards' first meeting with the Eagles, the bad 48-20 loss on Thanksgiving: "It wasn't our best game," Wilson said, before adding after a pause, "and to be honest, it wasn't our worst game."