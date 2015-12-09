Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Wednesday Five: Vikings At Cardinals

Dec 09, 2015 at 02:07 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

FRIDAY-FIVE-WEDNESDAYmain.jpg


A glance at the top storylines for the Cardinals-Vikings game Thursday at University of Phoenix Stadium:

**All night, eyeing All Day

Much like the game against the Rams and running back Todd Gurley, slowing the Vikings starts with slowing running back Adrian Peterson. Peterson accounts for 36 percent of Minnesota's offensive production this season, tops in the NFL, and a big reason the Seahawks pummeled the Vikings last week was Peterson's mere 18 yards rushing. Peterson has gotten the Cardinals in the past, but this is the fourth-ranked defense in the NFL, and this is an offense that doesn't pose a huge threat beyond one of the best running backs in NFL history. That's where the attention will go.

Bright lights, big setting

Another primetime game for the Cardinals (and not the last, with the news next week's game in Philadelphia was flexed to "Sunday Night Football.") Another chance to show the nation how good this team really is, and this time, the Cards get the big advantage – playing at home, on a short week, against a team that is banged up defensively. It's hard on the players to play a game so soon, but since it has to be done, the Cards are in as good a shape as can be to perform under the lights.

Pick on the backend

The Vikings have one of the best safeties in the NFL in Harrison Smith, but he was already hurting before leaving Sunday's game with a hamstring problem. The Vikings' other starting safety, Antone Exum, was placed on injured reserve. Losing key members of your secondary is not a good factor when it comes to battling one of the best passing offenses in the NFL. The trio of Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd and Smokey Brown beat up on the Rams' injured secondary last week. They get another chance.

Pressuring Bridgewater

Observers of the Vikings seem to believe second-year quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is sinking into some bad habits as the year goes along. The reality is if Bridgewater is forced to pass (see "eyeing All Day" above) he can be pushed to making mistakes. The pass pressure again means something. It may have to come through the blitz, but stressing Teddy is a priority.

The home stretch at home

The Cardinals opened with three of four at home, then adroitly maneuvered through the middle of the schedule that featured six road games out of eight. Sitting at 10-2, now they get to finish with another wonderful three-home-dates-in-four-games stretch. Sure, the opponents are more difficult, but the Cardinals have proven a nasty bunch at home under Bruce Arians. A win would tie the franchise record for victories in a season and be the first time the team has ever had back-to-back 11-win campaigns. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Budda Baker Named Finalist For NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Safety was one of eight selections; winner will be named at NFL Honors
news

Kyler Murray Takes On NFC West's No. 1 Team

QB looks forward to game against the 49ers
news

Folktales: When Arizona Met The Cardiac Cards

In first year in the Valley, a stunning rally over the 49ers nearly started amazing debut season
news

Improving Cardinals Offense Comes Off Bye With Sturdy Test Against 49ers

Team has bonus practice Monday as players get healthy
news

At The Bye, Kyler Murray Halfway Through His Comeback

Cardinals quarterback getting more comfortable in new offense
news

Jonathan Ledbetter Named Cardinals Walter Payton Man Of Year

Defensive lineman has made himself available throughout community
news

Cardinals Head Into Bye Looking For Late-Season Rest

Team has four games left once they sit out weekend
news

Cardinals Easily Weather Trip To Pittsburgh For Victory

Conner scores twice in return home during 24-10 decision over Steelers
news

Hjalte Froholdt Goes Mental To Improve His Game

Center knows what it takes to play in Pittsburgh
news

Cardinals Mourn Passing Of Sandra Day O'Connor

First female Supreme Court Justice hailed from Arizona
news

Cardinals Release Zach Ertz

Tight end had been on IR as McBride blossoms
news

Cardinals Designate Elijah Wilkinson To Return From IR

Left guard has practice window opened before Steelers game
Advertising