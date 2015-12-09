Wednesday Five: Vikings At Cardinals

Another primetime game for the Cardinals (and not the last, with the news next week's game in Philadelphia was flexed to "Sunday Night Football.") Another chance to show the nation how good this team really is, and this time, the Cards get the big advantage – playing at home, on a short week, against a team that is banged up defensively. It's hard on the players to play a game so soon, but since it has to be done, the Cards are in as good a shape as can be to perform under the lights.