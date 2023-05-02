Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

What's Next For Isaiah Simmons? 

Gannon says nothing has changed after contract decision

May 02, 2023 at 02:57 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons is going into the final year of his rookie contract in 2023.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Isaiah Simmons is going into the final year of his rookie contract in 2023.

At one point during Tuesday's press conference, coach Jonathan Gannon was talking about how he and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis want linebackers who can play in space and run sideline to sideline.

Isaiah Simmons' name didn't come up at that moment, but it was hard not to think of his game.

Simmons' role is still undefined for this new coaching staff, and they have been wary of saying many specifics. Gannon wants to see Simmon on the practice field, which Simmons hasn't as of yet. But after the news came out Monday that the Cardinals wouldn't be picking up Simmons' 2024 fifth-year option, which would have guaranteed Simmons a salary of $12.7 million, Gannon said he is encouraged with the steps Simmons has already made.

"I had a really good talk with Isaiah, and obviously have talked with Isaiah a lot," Gannon said. "I am really comfortable where we are at with him, he is really comfortable with it, and the (contract) option, it really doesn't change (things). That's why I say I'm really comfortable where we are at and comfortable where he is at, because it really doesn't change what he is doing.

"He knows he has to play well, for us and for him."

Simmons is scheduled to become a free agent next March, unless the Cardinals extend him before then.

While Simmons hasn't been on the field -- he has dealt with a shoulder issue that he suffered in the 2022 season finale -- he has been in meetings.

Simmons has played a lot of spots. Rallis said it is important that Simmons "get really good at one thing" but Rallis also said he wants to keep building what Simmons can do.

"Isaiah is picking up everything we are installing extremly fast which gets you really excited," Rallis said. "It's 'Let's keep adding, let's keep adding, let's keep adding.' The skill set (is) versatile. the intelligence (is) high, being able to do a lot of different things with one guy to bring out all those different skillsets he has."

Simmons' contract decision wasn't an outlier; Of the 32 2020 first-round picks, 14 didn't have options picked up. A few others had their options voided after transactions, and the Packers signed quarterback Jordan Love to a one-year deal for less guaranteed than for which his option allowed.

"I really like where (Isaiah's) mindset is at," Gannon said.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Gannon Addresses Tampering Call: 'It Was A Mistake'

Cardinals, Eagles worked out draft pick resolution before draft

news

You've Got Mail: They'll Always Have Paris

Topics include the draft class, Hopkins and Budda, and next year's No. 1

news

ASU's Kyle Soelle Highlights Cardinals Undrafted Free Agent Class

Ossenfort brings in 10 extra rookies to go with draft class

news

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Draft Recap

Everything you need to know about the Cardinals 2023 Draft Class, undrafted free agents, and the Cardinals stockpile of 2024 picks

news

Monti 'Haul' Makes Many Deals For Cardinals In First Draft

GM Ossenfort sets team up in big way with 2024 selections

news

Quarterback Clayton Tune Highlights Back End Of Cardinals' Draft

Team adds LB Owen Pappoe in 5th; CB Kei'Trel Clark and DL Dante Stills in 6th

news

Cardinals Take Offensive Lineman Jon Gaines II In Fourth Round

UCLA product has played all along line in college

news

Cardinals Use Third-Round Picks On CB Garrett Williams, WR Michael Wilson

Syracuse defensive back coming off ACL tear

news

Cardinals Get Edge Rusher BJ Ojulari In Second Round

After trade down, team adds high-character QB chaser

news

Paris Johnson Jr. Begins To Write His Story As A Cardinal

First-round tackle majored in journalism, but embraces football as life

news

After Second Trade, Cardinals Pick Up Paris Johnson In First Round

After trading down and then up, Cardinals land tackle at No. 6

Advertising