Whiz among the leaders

Coach Ken Whisenhunt was hoping to have a good showing in Tahoe and he is thus far, judging by the leaderboard pictured below (thanks to video director Rob Brakel, who is with Whiz in Tahoe as his caddy). Whiz is paired with Bills coach Dick Jauron and Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio today (and with a dearth of Cards' news at the moment, Whiz's efforts in this tourney will have to suffice). I'll have an update later today.