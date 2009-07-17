Whiz in the top 10

It was a good day for Ken Whisenhunt at the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament. He scored 19 points in the first round (the tournament uses a modified Stableford scoring system, where points are awarded for pars or better and subtracted for bogeys or worse). Whisenhunt is tied for 10th after the first round, with the leader quarterback Tony Romo (dang those Cowboys!) piling up 27 points. For more photos besides below, go to the gallery we have posted (big, big props to video director Rob Brakel, our man on the scene who shot the pix). Tomorrow, Whiz will be paired with Jerry Rice and John Elway – TV on NBC from noon to 3, so maybe Whiz will get some air time – and playing behind the group that includes Michael Jordan and Ben Roethlisberger.
Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information
Larry Fitzgerald's Role At Wide Receiver
Cardinals star learning outside responsibilities in addition to the slot under OC Mike McCoy
Haason Reddick And Budda Baker Settle In
Second-year defenders looking forward to full offseason of work
Pay No Attention To Power Rankings
Too much can change to put any stock into current projections
Quantifying Cardinals' 2017 Injury Woes
Offense had worst accumulation of injuries in NFL last season, per Football Outsiders
Sam Bradford's Market Value Contract
There has been a rush in the past few days to equate the release of safety Tyrann Mathieu with the signing of quarterback Sam Bradford, but they are separate entities.
Cap Space A Multi-Year Proposition
While the Cardinals are projected to have less cap space than many other teams in free agency, it doesn't mean they have to sit on their hands if there are players they want to pursue.
How Arizona Products Fared At The Combine
Ten Arizona products headed to the NFL Scouting combine looking to improve their draft stock, and for the most part they seemed to do a good job.
John Brown's Intriguing Free Agency
The Cardinals have a host of players scheduled to hit free agency in a couple weeks, and the most intriguing of the lot is John Brown.