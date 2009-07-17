Whiz in the top 10

It was a good day for Ken Whisenhunt at the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament. He scored 19 points in the first round (the tournament uses a modified Stableford scoring system, where points are awarded for pars or better and subtracted for bogeys or worse). Whisenhunt is tied for 10th after the first round, with the leader quarterback Tony Romo (dang those Cowboys!) piling up 27 points. For more photos besides below, go to the gallery we have posted (big, big props to video director Rob Brakel, our man on the scene who shot the pix). Tomorrow, Whiz will be paired with Jerry Rice and John Elway – TV on NBC from noon to 3, so maybe Whiz will get some air time – and playing behind the group that includes Michael Jordan and Ben Roethlisberger.