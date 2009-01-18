Whiz on playing the Steelers

"Like everyone else, I was a little disappointed that we couldn't get a Super Bowl match-up with any compelling story lines. But honestly, it's unbelievably special that we're going to the Super Bowl under any circumstances but now to find out that we'll be playing the Steelers certainly takes it to another level. Obviously that organization and the people associated with it hold a special place in my heart. From that standpoint, this is something of a dream scenario for me and many of the other coaches on our staff. I'm happy for Mr. Rooney, Coach Tomlin and their entire organization. We're looking forward to a great match-up in Tampa."