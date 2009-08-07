Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Whiz's Words On The Offensive Line

Aug 07, 2009 at 10:00 AM

Strong words uttered by coach Ken Whisenhunt today, when he said he and offensive line coach Russ Grimm agreed this was the deepest offensive line group talent-wise that they had ever been around. That includes the Pittsburgh years. Now, the Cards have to develop some of that talent (Brandon Keith, Herman Johnson) but it bodes well. And while veteran center Melvin Fowler is still running third-string, it wouldn't be a shock to see him move up to Lyle Sendlein's backup sooner rather than later.

The afternoon session was marked with a two-minute drill with the first- team offense and defense. The defense was doing well -- as it had most of the workout -- when a Kurt Warner bomb of about 50 yards died in the wind as Jerheme Urban was deep, and as he came back to the ball the officials flagged Ralph Brown for a long pass interference call. The defense recovered, forcing a third-and-goal from outside the 10, but Warner managed to get a pass to Urban, who made the TD catch behind Brown, going up and over the veteran cornerback.

Tight end Stephen Spach also sat out the afternoon workout because of his knee rehab.

