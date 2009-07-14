Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Will Davis has changed before

Jul 14, 2009 at 09:32 AM

I have no idea if sixth-round pick Will Davis will ever turn out to be a player at linebacker, but his confidence is good when it comes from transitioning from defensive end in college to LB. Maybe it should, since he's already done a much more daunting position change. Seems that before Davis even got to the University of Illinois, while he was being recruited, head coach Ron Zook wanted Davis for defense. But offensive coordinator Mike Locksley wanted Davis for offense. Locksley won – at first.

"Coach Zook was always saying, 'You'd be great on this side of the ball,' no matter how great I was doing at wide receiver," Davis said. "I told them both I would play anywhere."

That was the opening Zook needed. He told Locksley and Davis in the spring after Davis' first season he just wanted to put Davis on defense on a trial basis and that Locksley could have him back afterward. But this comes as little surprise – what the head coach wants, he usually gets. Davis was named the most improved player in spring ball despite switching positions. He was a defensive end from then on.

In the end, that experience may actually help him with the Cardinals. The way Davis sees it, his current position move isn't so much going from the three-point stance of a defensive end to linebacker, but rather a return to standing up when he plays, like he did as a wide receiver.

