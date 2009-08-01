With Beanie In Place, Cards Move Forward

Obviously, great news that Beanie is signed (and it just goes to show how the days run together up here in the dorm room when it is all football, all the time. I got a text about 11:45 p.m. last night saying the deal was done and threw together a story so I'd be ready to post this morning. But I lost track of the days, and my original version had the deal getting done Thursday and Beanie showing Friday. Bottom line, I just forgot what day it was).

Anyway, Beanie is here, will have a press conference at noon, and will practice this afternoon. He'll have missed just two practices, which is nothing in the grand scheme of things. There's no question his battle with Tim Hightower will probably be the most high-profile competition in camp and may be the most important. Then again, both those guys are going to play. Perhaps more interesting will be to see where Jason Wright fits in, since Hightower has shown he can do many of the things needed as a third-down back.