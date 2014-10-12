With Carson Palmer Back, Cardinals Top Redskins

Adjustments were made, and until the last drive, the Redskins looked out of sorts with a defense that had to lean on guys like a rebuilt Tyrann Mathieu and understudies like linebacker Alex Okafor (two sacks) and rookie defensive end Ed Stinson.

"That's not us to allow a drive of 80 yards and a field goal," Johnson said. "That's not our defensive effort we've put out all year. That was definitely a motivating point for (defensive coordinator Todd Bowles) to come in and let us know we weren't playing the way we should have. It gave us a spark."

The way the defense played most of the second half, the game should have been put away much earlier. Offensively, the Cardinals bogged down, unable to create enough first downs. After two first-half touchdowns – Palmer found wide receivers Michael Floyd and Fitzgerald each for their first scores of the season – kicker Chandler Catanzaro found himself on the field much too often.

Fitzgerald said the Cardinals had to do a better job scoring – the Cards got just one field goal out of their final four possessions, three of which started in Washington territory and one at the Arizona 46 – but with Palmer back, there didn't seem to be as much concern that it wouldn't happen.

"I know it really had to be frustrating just playing the waiting game, waiting for that nerve to start firing again," Fitzgerald said. "You could see it in his eyes on Friday in practice."

Palmer took a chunk of the blame himself for the second-half offensive stalls.

"I felt very rusty and I missed some simple things," Palmer said.

There is time to work on that, though. And look, a date with his former team, the Raiders, comes up in a week, just in case Palmer was looking for more motivation.

With the Seahawks losing in Seattle to the Cowboys Sunday, the Cardinals are once again alone atop the NFC West. Their quarterback is back in place. The Cards don't have a losing streak, even with the rash of injuries they have endured.

Not that it matters, when the head coach shrugs it away.

"We are in first place," Arians said. "There is no adversity. There are only bumps in the road."