With Hopkins Out For Sunday, Cardinals Sign Andre Baccellia To Roster

ATLANTA -- DeAndre Hopkins won't be able to play Sunday because of a problem knee.

So Saturday, the Cardinals made sure they were covered at wideout.

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia was again signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Cardinals had an open roster spot to fill. They signed wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to the roster last week.

Hopkins was officially downgraded to out on Saturday after coming up with the knee issue on Friday.

The Cardinals also elevated long snapper Hunter Bradley and safety Josh Thomas from the practice squad. Bradley is needed after the season-ending injury to Aaron Brewer and Thomas is available after the season-ending shoulder injury to Budda Baker.

Despite missing the first six games of the season with a suspension, Hopkins leads the Cardinals with 64 catches for 717 yards. He had just one catch for four yards last week against the Buccaneers, despite being targeted 10 times.