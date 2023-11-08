With Kyler Murray Return, Receivers Are Ready

Including the 2021 playoff game in Los Angeles, the Cardinals haven't surpassed 300 net yards passing in a game for 31 straight games. Murray did have two 300-yard passing performances in that time.

It isn't that a team must reach 300 passing yards to be successful, and indeed, if the Cardinals can elevate their run game again when James Conner plays (possibly this Sunday), balance is sought by offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

"We as a receiving corps have to take an extremely gritty approach this week and take complete ownership," Wilson said. "We have to excel at our jobs to make his job easier because he has a lot going on."

Brown figures to have immediate improvement in his production, in large part because he and Murray have worked together for so long. Brown was off to a great start last season as WR1 and Murray at QB, before injuries derailed their seasons.

But Brown said he sees Wilson – who sat out in Cleveland with a shoulder injury -- having a big game against the Falcons.

"It's going to be pretty special to play with Kyler," the rookie said. "He's a very talented quarterback. We have to anticipate some growing pains because we haven't all been out there yet and knowing it's his first game back and he hasn't played in a long time."

Since Murray tore his ACL, the Cardinals have started five quarterbacks over the 13 games he has missed – Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley, David Blough, Dobbs, Tune – and hope to steady that now with Murray's return.

That's the kind of consistency the receivers are looking for, just like the kind they want to provide their QB.