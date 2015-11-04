With No Practice, Cardinals Head Into Bye

On top of that, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald noted Arians also gave the players off Monday. The team will get back together Tuesday – Arians called it a "bonus day" -- as it ramps up for the second half of the season.

Some players will still come in to the facility the rest of the week for treatment or film study. Quarterback Carson Palmer said he was already in the process of watching every offensive play from the first eight games to break down what was done right and what could be done better.

Others will get out of town for the weekend, although not everyone.

"Ten years ago I would've been on the first thing smoking to Vegas right now," the 32-year-old Fitzgerald said. "Now, my son has a baseball game this afternoon. You know, family commitments. It's a little bit different than when you are 20, 21 years old.

"You stay off your feet, get a little rest, watch a little tape on Seattle and kind of get acclimated to their new personnel."

ONE PRACTICE, FOR THE YOUNG PLAYERS

The lone practice the Cardinals had this week, on Tuesday, was one that Arians liked to proclaim how the young players "get exposure, or are exposed."

The work was mainly for those players who had not been getting much if any game action. There is always the chance someone would be needed if injuries occur.

"Most showed they would be willing to go and ready to go mentally if we needed them," Arians said. "There were a couple who needed to pick up some stuff."

Arians noted a few standouts: Linebackers Alani Fua, Gabe Martin and Shaq Riddick, as well as nose tackle Xavier Williams.

SENDLEIN IN DOUBT FOR SEATTLE

Arians was enthusiastic that the bye will mean the Cardinals will be about as healthy as possible once they play at Seattle Nov. 15. The one player that will be on doubt is starting center Lyle Sendlein, who suffered a shoulder injury in Cleveland.

"We'll have our fingers crossed for Lyle," Arians said, noting his availability "will be close."

If Sendlein can't go, A.Q. Shipley would start at center.

PRO BOWL? SUPER BOWL

Arians was asked, given the success of the Cardinals, how many Pro Bowl player might the Cardinals have halfway through the season?