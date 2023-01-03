Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Draft News

With One Game Left, Cardinals Looking At Early Draft Pick

Currently No. 4, team could pick as high as No. 2 and as low as No. 6

Jan 02, 2023 at 05:10 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals will have a top-6 draft pick in the 2023 draft.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals will have a top-6 draft pick in the 2023 draft.

The playoffs aren't an option for the Cardinals with one game left in the season.

Where they fall in the draft? That is what draws the attention right now.

Heading into Week 18, the Cardinals currently are in line for the fourth overall pick in April's draft. That can still change, depending on what the Cardinals do against the 49ers and how a handful of other games turn out.

There is no way the Cardinals can still choose No. 1 overall, since the Texans will have a worse record regardless of the end-of-the-year results. But the Cardinals could still potentially pick at high as No. 2.

The lowest pick the Cardinals could end up with is No. 6, if they upset the 49ers and the Colts and Rams (the latter of whom are sending their pick to the Lions) both lose.

Draft order is determined by reverse standings. In case of a tie, the tiebreaker is not head-to-head – which is why the Cardinals remain behind the Broncos in the draft order despite losing to Denver – but instead by the weakest strength of schedule.

The Cardinals would move ahead of the Bears if the Bears beat the Vikings and the Cardinals lose. They move ahead of Denver (who owe their pick to the Seahawks) if the Broncos beat the Chargers and the Cardinals lose.

The Cardinals are in line to have eight draft picks in 2023 currently. They own their own picks in rounds 1-4, as well as round 6. They dealt their fifth-round pick to the Bills in the Cody Ford trade and their seventh-round pick to the Raiders for Trayvon Mullen.

They are also expected to collect three compensatory picks after 2022 free agency: one in the third round after losing Christian Kirk, one in the fifth round for losing Chandler Jones, and one in the sixth round for losing Chase Edmonds.

Table inside Article
TeamRecordOppt SOSWeek 18 game
1. Texans2-13-1.485at Indianapolis
2. Bears3-13.566vs Minnesota
3. Broncos (pick goes to Seahawks)4-12.485vs L.A. Chargers
4. Cardinals4-12.526at San Francisco
5. Colts4-11-1.507vs Houston
6. Rams (pick goes to Lions)5-11.517at Seattle

Related Content

news

No Answer On Starting QB Or Other Key Cardinals For Finale

Among players in question against 49ers: Brown, Hopkins, Conner

news

Blough Gives Cardinals A Chance, But Falcons Still Pull Out Win

Field goal on game's final play gives Atlanta a 20-19 victory

news

Inactives: No DeAndre Hopkins, No Starting Cornerbacks

Hamilton, Wilson to sit against Falcons

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Falcons, Week 17

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Atlanta Falcons on New Year's Day, January 1, 2023.

news

Cardinals Fetch Animal Bags To Help Transport Cross-Country

Packs help first responders aid pets in distress

news

With Hopkins Out For Sunday, Cardinals Sign Andre Baccellia To Roster

Team elevates long snapper Hunter Bradley

news

Cardinals Seek To End Losing Streak Against Similar Falcons

Blough to get start at quarterback against Atlanta rookie Ridder

news

Adrian Wilson Does Evaluations, But Contract Talks For 'A Different Day'

Co-interim GM calls roster decisions 'fluid' at this point

news

David Blough To Start At QB After Colt McCoy Has Concussion Symptoms

Will be fourth different starting quarterback for Cardinals this season

news

Injury Report: Week 17 At Atlanta Falcons

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Falcons in Atlanta

news

Three Big Things: Falcons Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Advertising