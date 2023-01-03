With One Game Left, Cardinals Looking At Early Draft Pick

The playoffs aren't an option for the Cardinals with one game left in the season.

Where they fall in the draft? That is what draws the attention right now.

Heading into Week 18, the Cardinals currently are in line for the fourth overall pick in April's draft. That can still change, depending on what the Cardinals do against the 49ers and how a handful of other games turn out.

There is no way the Cardinals can still choose No. 1 overall, since the Texans will have a worse record regardless of the end-of-the-year results. But the Cardinals could still potentially pick at high as No. 2.

The lowest pick the Cardinals could end up with is No. 6, if they upset the 49ers and the Colts and Rams (the latter of whom are sending their pick to the Lions) both lose.

Draft order is determined by reverse standings. In case of a tie, the tiebreaker is not head-to-head – which is why the Cardinals remain behind the Broncos in the draft order despite losing to Denver – but instead by the weakest strength of schedule.

The Cardinals would move ahead of the Bears if the Bears beat the Vikings and the Cardinals lose. They move ahead of Denver (who owe their pick to the Seahawks) if the Broncos beat the Chargers and the Cardinals lose.

The Cardinals are in line to have eight draft picks in 2023 currently. They own their own picks in rounds 1-4, as well as round 6. They dealt their fifth-round pick to the Bills in the Cody Ford trade and their seventh-round pick to the Raiders for Trayvon Mullen.