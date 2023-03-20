With Proper Perspective, Kelvin Beachum Ready To Return To Cardinals

"I love the game, I love the process," he said. "I was in the gym this morning. This is built into the fabric of who I am. I'm not saying I can't live without it, however, it is a very important piece of my life right now. It gives me purpose, it provides some meaning, it allows my family to operate in an interesting manner. It's always been, how do I mesh it all, bring it all together."

That'll be with a team in flux. The Cardinals have a new coach and general manager. They will also be without quarterback Kyler Murray to begin the season after ACL surgery. Beachum also noted in recent interviews he is hopeful and “excited” for Murray's continued growth into a franchise quarterback, especially after signing a contract extension.

The franchise's shifts aren't daunting to Beachum, who has played long enough to see it previously. That knowledge is a reason the Cardinals wanted to keep Beachum on the roster and in the locker room.

"I have had offensive line coaches, not only here but other teams, I've had offensive coordinators fired during the season," Beachum said. "I have been a part of transitions and changes that take place in the NFL. What is interesting and special about what is going on is that it is a top-down change. It's changed a lot.