With Running Backs Hurting, David Johnson Up

status is day-to-day, but with the Cardinals having a thin cornerback corps – Patrick Peterson and Justin Bethel are the starters with Powers down, with Robert Nelson, Jr., as a backup and Tyrann Mathieu has a potential fill-in – Arians is getting creative.

Sixth wide receiver Brittan Golden has become important on special teams – he had 15 snaps there Sunday – so to keep him available, he will practice some as a nickel back and cornerback this week to prepare him in case of a Sunday emergency.

"He's more than capable," Arians said. "You could bring in a guy off the street but then I'd have to sit down a guy who plays on special teams. I'm not going to do that. He's playing too good on special teams. We'll work with Britt and see what's available."

BRYANT HELPS ON A DOWN DEFENSIVE LINE DAY

Arians said newly signed defensive tackle Red Bryant did not have a mental error and was the most physical player on the defensive line Sunday. And he was happy with the play of undrafted rookie Xavier Williams. But he said Calais Campbell was "poor to average," Rodney Gunter looked like a rookie and Josh Mauro didn't play well.

"It wasn't our best game up front," Arians said.

Arians said injured defensive linemen Frostee Rucker (ankle) and Cory Redding (ankle) were making progress but their status remains unknown for this week's game in St. Louis.

THE SEARCH FOR BETTER BLOCKING

There were multiple issues with the run game Sunday across multiple positions. Arians noted bad blocking plays for offensive linemen Mike Iupati, Lyle Sendlein and Bobby Massie and even wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. He said the tight ends did not block well either, and there were still times when the running backs didn't go to the right hole.

"All very correctable stuff but it shouldn't be happening," Arians said.