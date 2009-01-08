Wrapping up a week of practice

The Cardinals just finished their "Friday" practice with little change in the status of the injury report. Wide receiver Anquan Boldin (hamstring) still didn't work and remains a game-time decision. Coach Ken Whisenhunt pointed out that safety Adrian Wilson didn't practice an entire week and still played and made an impact against Buffalo (Trent Edwards certainly remembers) so Boldin could find himself in a similar situation. There is optimism for DE Travis LaBoy (ankle) and TE Leonard Pope (knee). It's less so for TE Ben Patrick (knee), although with Pope and Stephen Spach around, the Cards should be able to absorb it if Patrick is indeed unavailable.