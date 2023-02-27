You Got Mail: Scouting Combine Week

"Hey Darren, I'm a die-hard Cardinals fan now living in Virginia who is always checking out this website and reading your articles. Thanks for all the hard work! I'm seeing a lot of talk about trading DeAndre Hopkins, which just doesn't make sense to me. He's a prolific receiver with gas left in the tank and a great work ethic. Yes, he got nailed with that awful suspension last season, but to my admittedly awful memory hasn't ever been out for lengthy periods of time with injuries. At best, from what I'm reading, we'd get maybe a second-round draft pick and still have salary cap issues to deal with when he's gone. Do you think we wind up keeping him and that this all just a lot of unsubstantiated speculation? Or do you believe there is a REAL chance the Cards deal Hopkins?"

Honestly, I think they are still figuring that out. I would be surprised if they couldn't get a first-round pick, because I would think the teams that would want him are picking later in the round because they are closer to winning. The Hop question encompasses a lot of details -- not the least of which that Hop is going to want an extension sooner rather than later, I'd think, and I'm not sure at this point in his career how much he wants to climb the mountain again with a new coach. On the Cardinals' side, if you think it's going to take a year to get this thing turned around, moving on (and clearing that cap space now) could make some sense. Now, if you can't get a first-round pick, then I'd be more hesitant.