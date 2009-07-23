You know camp is close when ...

That real feeling of camp kicking off is starting. The movers are here beginning the process of moving all the essentials up north. And the players are trickling in. The other day, tight end Leonard Pope returned. Pope was down in the locker room just now, as a matter of fact, when I noticed another guy who had been scarce -- defensive tackle Darnell Dockett, who, given the amounts of Tweets on his Twitter account, may go through some withdrawal when camp begins.