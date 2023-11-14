You've Got Mail: Texans Week

"Very happy for the win. Offense looked a little clunky at times but that will get sorted with time I believe. However Darren, I do have two questions. What is going on with Marco Wilson? And why is Rondale still playing? This one is the most mind-boggling for me. Dortch is so much better in my opinion."

With Wilson, I don't think there is any question that he has struggled this season. I don't know how much of that is just a rough year or getting comfortable in the system. I will say this in defense of Wilson -- he has kind of fallen into the "No. 1 CB" role. When you take a guy in the fourth round I don't think you necessarily assume he'll be your top cover guy and clearly, that room is undergoing a transition. That said, he does need to play better. Certainly, the coaches feel like it makes sense to have him out there based on what they have in the room and what they see at practice every week. As for Moore and Dortch, it's the same thing. The word that coaches (on both staffs in Dortch's tenure) have brought up is consistency. They also have been used differently; if Dortch was being used on a lot of horizontal passes or screens, would he have had the success he's had in limited time?