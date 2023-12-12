You've Got Mail: 49ers Week, Part II

Next season is a long way away, Ben. I don't think there is any question they want to vet these current rookies as much as possible, one of the reasons it makes sense to play Divaad Wilson once Starling Thomas V got hurt, and why Marco Wilson -- who got plenty of snaps most of the season to show what he can do -- remains only on special teams right now. I'd expect the trio to stay Clark/Wilson/Garrett Williams, and Thomas could get back into the mix when he returns from his ankle, which could be this week. Veteran Antonio Hamilton is also back from his injury, although again, I think they stay young with playing time. All that said, I would not be surprised if they used a first- or second-round pick on the position in April.