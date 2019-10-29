You've Got Mail: 49ers Week, Part One

I'll be honest, the move surprised me. But if both Johnson and Edmonds are down for a few more games, they might not have really had a choice. You don't know if he'll be an eight-game rental. It's possible he could return next season. But let's say he does not. He does become a player that can potentially fetch a compensatory pick if he leaves as a free agent -- perhaps even a fifth- or a sixth-round pick. And when you say running back is the easiest to replace, they obviously felt -- after watching Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner last week -- that they still needed a bigger upgrade. If they don't get some semblance of a running game for the next few games, they are going to have a tough time generating any real offense.