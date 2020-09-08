You've Got Mail: 49ers Week, Part One

"Darren, I'm not naming names, but some of these questions that reporters are asking players on these Zoom interviews, man. Somebody the other day asked Vance to describe Budda's and Chandler's friendship. What's he suppose to say? Yeah, they're pals. What about it? And why does it matter. Ask them, not me. Another one, somebody asked (I think Josh Jones) 'What have your teammates done to make you feel welcome?' Before you ask that question, do you consider the possibility that the answer is 'nothing?' In fact, that's probably the answer. This ain't Boy Scouts. Empathetic journalism man. Is this a lost art? I took an elective over there at the Cronkite School, and I clearly remember that before you ask a question, you should put yourself in the shoes of the other person."

Joel, having actually taken all the Cronkite classes to get a journalism degree, I have to say you sound like someone who took just one. In the initial case, you don't think asking the coach who is around the two players in question the most might not have an opinion? Or see an example? (In fact, Vance actually refuted the idea they were close, which is a pretty significant answer actually.) How do you know the answer if you don't ask. Almost every single good quote that's ever been uttered in an interview session comes because someone asked a question. You never know what might elicit a good answer. As for empathy, I get it if you are asking the question of a mother of a child who was killed. But empathy asking most of these questions about football? How did you put it? This ain't Boy Scouts.