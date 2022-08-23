You've Got Mail: A Week In Tennessee Week

"Hi Darren, you knew this question was coming! Let it be me! Ahem .... so you're telling me that Kyler Murray is such a perfect finished product as an NFL quarterback that he doesn't need any preseason practice reps? Not one? Just MVP fresh out the gate game one? Hmmm? Run the footage back from the last time we saw him in a live NFL game and I think the receipts beg to differ."

Wow, you seem to have significant coaching experience. I don't recognize the name, so forgive me. Justin Herbert hasn't had as much success as Kyler in his career and he has never played in a preseason game. This will be the first preseason in which Kyler has not. I guess I'd be curious to know how much you think he should play. Is two series enough to help? I'm going to say no -- especially since none of the other key players are going to play. If someone significant gets hurt, then what. Finally, Murray played only a few snaps last year and he got off to a great start last season. You're saying his struggles at the end of the season were ... because he doesn't play enough in the preseason? Really?