You've Got Mail: After The First Wave Of Free Agency

"Hello Darren. I am thinking about our upcoming draft. What position do we take with our first pick? O-line? Not at all. We have lost Chandler, Kirk and Chase. By re-signing Connor, we do not need to worry about finding a starting RB. I say we resign A.J. Green and pick up Julio Jones. Those two players may not be what they once were.but surely they are as good if not better than most of the number 2 and 3 Wide Receivers in the league. We do not need to take a linebacker. I think we can find a pass rusher in later rounds. I think that if we take the best cornerback available with our first pick, our opponents will need to have two great wide receivers or more to beat Murphy, Wilson and our first pick CB. D-line or corner should be our first round pick. Or WR if we don't or can't sign Julio Jones. Whatcha think?"