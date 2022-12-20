You've Got Mail: Buccaneers (and Christmas) Week

"Hi Darren. It looks like Kyler's injury is going to doom two entire seasons. This and the next, because he ain't coming back until Week 8 and we aren't a playoff team. So, let's be rational adults about this. Do we draft a QB in the first round? And then trade Kyler for pennies on the dollar like we did Rosen? C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are two good QBs. You can't argue there will be any drop-off from Kyler considering Kyler isn't elite or anything. And we get out from under his contract. Kyler gets a fresh start elsewhere. Sounds like a win/win right? You will likely say 'who is willing to take on an IR QB with a $230M contract.' Fair question. Well the tradeoff is that typically Kyler would be a two first-round picks sort of guy. In this scenario you can have him for a second. Understanding the trading team is taking on his contract is part of our compromise. The next question will be 'who's willing to make that trade?.' (I read your work Darren, I know your patterns). Answer: Any team who needs a QB who's not drafting in the top 5 (therefore not able to grab an elite QB) with the cap space. They are: Falcons, Giants, Patriots, Colts. Explain why it doesn't all work, if you can."