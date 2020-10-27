You've Got Mail: Bye Week Has Arrived

"Darren, I have been a huge Cardinals fan since 2001 and a long time reader of your mailbag. I must ask a terrible question. Do you think there is a point where we don't re-sign Larry. I know he probably still has it as he did last year and more of what his 'struggle' has been this year has been so many mouths to feed on offense. The $11 million deal was great for us 2014-2019 but I wonder if he wants to come back next year if we are willing to fork out that money in a year with a potential cap reduction. Larry is obviously a great locker room presence and he is a great example of how to be a pro for younger guys. I just don't see how we can truly evaluate guys like Andy, KJ if they don't see the field. Do you think that this is his last run? ( I'm cool 😎 with a Super Bowl win and he retires.)"