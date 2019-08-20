You've Got Mail: Camp Ends, And Vikings Week

I have given up on trying to guess when Larry is going to hang it up (no, it doesn't mean I or someone else won't or shouldn't ask the question at times.) He's not lying when he says he's year-to-year. But I do believe that if this offense turns into what Kliff Kingsbury thinks it can be, Fitz will have a big part and his numbers will jump again. If that's the case, why would he walk away? The contender thing isn't as big of a deal -- one of the reasons he didn't want to walk away after last year was because the Cardinals were so bad and he didn't want that to be what his final season was about.